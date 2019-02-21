Jussie Smollett has been arrested and is in the custody of detectives.

The latest development in the case surrounding the Empire star was revealed by Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Guglielmi said that it happened at 9am local time at Chicago Police headquarters. His bail hearing is expected to be scheduled for 1:30pm on Thursday, according to prosecutors.

Reporters are set to be briefed on the investigation prior to the defendant’s appearance in court, according to Guglielmi, who revealed the news on Twitter.

This comes twelve hours after Smollett was indicted on criminal charges. If found guilty, the actor could spend more than three years behind bars.

Questioned about his role in the supposedly racist- and homophobic-fueled January 29 attack on an appearance on Good Morning America, a then seemingly offended Smollett proclaimed, “Who the f*ck would make something like this up?”

The incident was originally described as an assault that left the openly gay Smollett beaten, drenched in bleach and with a rope slung around his neck. Previously identified as the individuals in the photos of “persons of interest” in the case, the siblings Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo are now said to be “fully” cooperating with authorities.

Having been extras on Empire and a personal trainer to Smollett, the Osundairo brothers were picked up by the police on February 13 and questioned for 48 hours before being released without charges.