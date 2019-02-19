Deadline has confirmed that two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson is backing out of her voiceover role on the upcoming Skydance Animation movie Luck due to concerns about working with the division’s head John Lasseter.

The movie centers around the struggle between the organizations of bad luck and good luck, and Thompson began recording her role as the head of the latter group. Neither Skydance nor Thompson’s reps provided comment; the studio hasn’t officially announced the cast for Alessandro Carloni’s Luck yet.

Last week Deadline exclusively reported that Lasseter and Skydance boss David Ellison promoted Skydance Animation Head of Production Holly Edwards to the position of President of Skydance Animation. She will serve as Lasseter’s right-hand, leading all business aspects of production activities across all titles.

The move came just over a month after Ellison hired Lasseter to run Skydance’s animation division; Lasseter had been forced to step down from his Disney perch amid allegations of inappropriate conduct. Backlash ensued after the Skydance decision was announced. Ellison defended the hire, and Lasseter led Skydance Animation town hall meetings in which he apologized and told the 65-person team he’s ready to turn a corner in treating women properly and creating a safe environment.