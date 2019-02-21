EXCLUSIVE: Eminem and Felix & Paul Studios’ VR experience Marshall From Detroit, which premiered at Sundance, is being released this morning. The project, which was one of the more high-profile New Frontier offerings this year in Park City, is a 3D 360-degree virtual reality film starring Marshall Mathers (Eminem) and Sway Calloway. It was directed by Caleb Slain and was done with Félix Lajeunesse & Paul Raphaël in conjunction with Facebook’s Oculus.

The project releasing for free through Oculus Go, Oculus Rift and the Samsung Gear VR this morning. The 21-minute VR experience takes its audience on an immersive tour of Detroit with Mathers. Although originally born in St. Joseph, MO, Mathers has lived in Detroit for decades. The audience goes on a night ride through the city as the controversial rapper talks about his home nicknamed the Motor City.

Def Jam CEO and hip-hop icon Paul Rosenberg and Stuart Parr were executive producers on the project.

Felix & Paul Studios is out of Montreal, Canada. Eminem, who from 2000 to 2009, was bestowed with The Artist of the Decade by Billboard, has sold over 130 million albums and 389 million singles and has won 13 Grammy Awards and even an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Lose Yourself” from the Universal film 8 Mile.