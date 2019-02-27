EXCLUSIVE:Child actress Alexa Skye Swinton (Billions) has landed the young lead opposite Allison Tolman in Emergence, NBC’s mystery drama pilot from Kevin (Probably) Saves the World creators/executive producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, director Paul McGuigan and ABC Studios. Also cast in the project are The Night Shift co-star Robert Bailey Jr., in his return to NBC, Clancy Brown (Billions) and Ashley Aufderheide (The Slap).

Written by Fazekas and Butters and directed by McGuigan, Emergence is a character-driven genre thriller that centers around a police chief, Jo (Tolman), who takes in a young child, Piper (Swinton), that she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.

Swinton’s Piper is intelligent, curious and a bit mysterious. Bailey Jr. plays Chris, an industrious police officer Aufderheide plays Jo’s teenage daughter Bree who is strong-willed with a sense of humor. Brown plays Jo’s father Ed, a retired firefighter with a great sense of humor.

Fazekas and Butters executive produce with McGuigan. Robert Atwood, development executive for the Fazekas & Butters production company, is a producer.

Swinton, who has been recurring on Showtime’s Billions as Eva Rhoades, is repped by Abrams Artists and Shirley Grant Management.

Bailey, who co-starred as Dr. Paul Cummings on NBC’s medical drama The Night Shift for its four-season run, is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Brown’ has been recurring as General Waylon “Jock” Jeffcoat on Billions and as shop teacher Mr. Crosby on The Goldbergs and spinoff Schooled. The prolific voice actor also marked 20 years of portraying Mr. Krabs on SpongeBob SquarePants. He is repped by ICM Partners and Pop Art Management.

Aufderheide is repped by CESD and Industry Entertainment.