An emotional Ellen Page opened up to Stephen Colbert on Late Show Thursday on issues she deeply cares about, including Hollywood’s record on LGBTQ issues and the environment, but her most pointed remarks were reserved for the Trump administration, particularly Vice President Mike Pence.

“Sorry, I’m like really fired up tonight,” Page said. “But it feels impossible not to feel this way right now, with the president and the vice president, Mike Pence, who, like, wishes I couldn’t be married.” Holding up a photo of herself and her wife taken on their one-year anniversary, Page said, “Let’s just be clear: The vice president of America wishes I didn’t have the love with my wife. He wanted to ban that in Indiana, he believes in ‘conversion therapy,’ he has hurt LGBTQ people so badly as the [governor] of Indiana.”

She continued, “If you are in a position of power and you hate people, and you want to cause suffering to them, you go through the trouble, you spend your career trying to cause suffering, what do you think is going to happen? Kids are going to be abused and they’re gonna kill themselves, and people are going to be beaten on the street. … This needs to f*cking stop.”

Page also noted Hollywood is “improving slightly” on LGBTQ representation, but there is much to be done. And as for environment, “We’ve been told, as we know it, that by 2030, the world as we know it, that’s it,” Page said. “That’s it. If it was a movie, we’d have Bruce Willis in a suit, like talking about something — please cast me,” she deadpanned. “Please, Amy Adams, save us.” She added climate change is not any more of a debate than the recent attack on Jussie Smollett, which is being investigated as a hate crime.

You can watch Page’s comments about the Trump administration below and her entire interview above.