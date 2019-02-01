The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss and Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon (Dead Man Walking) will star in women’s rights drama Call Jane for Tallulah director Sian Heder and producer Robbie Brenner (Dallas Buyers Club) under her Unburdened Entertainment banner. The Blacklist script comes from Hayley Schore & Roshan Sethi with Moss also set to produce.

Protagonist will launch sales at the EFM on the project about Joy (Moss), a traditional 60’s American housewife, who is desperate for a child. When she receives news of her pregnancy, complications mean that what should have been a joyous moment is instead an imminent threat to her life. She has nowhere to turn until she stumbles upon the Janes, an underground abortion movement led by Virginia (Sarandon).

The film is currently in pre-production and, along with Moss and Brenner, Kevin McKeon and David Wulf are producing. Michelle Mason Vella and the script’s writers, Hayley Schore & Roshan Sethi, will serve as executive producers. Endeavor Content and ICM Partners will handle North America.

“As a producer, I strive to tell stories that are meaningful and provocative, but also to help put a mirror up to our world in order to move and inspire the audience with honesty and relatability”, said Brenner. “As a woman and a mother of two girls, I feel a responsibility with Call Jane to tell the incredible story of these brave women at a time when women’s rights and empowerment hangs in the balance. I have no doubt that Sian will craft a beautiful and important film with our dedicated and amazing cast, Elisabeth and Susan.”

Moss said, “I’m so excited to be bringing this beautiful script to life with Sian and Robbie and to be working with Susan, who I admire tremendously. The Jane Collective is an important and fascinating part of our history, especially for women. We see their story unfold through the eyes of Joy, a complex character who represents many women caught between one period of time and the next. It’s also frighteningly relevant and timely to be telling this story right now and I know, with Sian at the helm, it’s going to be an honest and brave film.”

Moss is repped by WME, Ribisi Entertainment Group and Viewpoint. Sarandon is repped by UTA. Heder is repped by ICM and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher. Schore and Sethi are repped by ICM and Madhouse.