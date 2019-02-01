Cornerstone Films has boarded director Josephine Decker’s (Madeline’s Madeline) psychological drama Shirley starring Elisabeth Moss as famed horror author Shirley Jackson with Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name) as her Bennington College professor husband Stanley Hyman.

Logan Lerman (Indignation) and Odessa Young (Assassination Nation) play the young couple that move in with Shirley and Stanley in the hope of starting a new life but instead find themselves fodder for a psycho-drama that inspires Shirley’s next novel. Above is a first look image.

Cornerstone will show first footage at the EFM next week. Paradigm and UTA are overseeing North American sales.

Shirley, which shot last year, is based on the screenplay by Sarah Gubbins (I Love Dick), adapted from the novel by Susan Scarf Merrell and was filmed in upstate New York, including at Vassar College. It is financed by Los Angeles Media Fund and produced by Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman (Juliet, Naked), Christine Vachon (Carol), Sue Naegle (The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs), Sarah Gubbins and David Hinojosa (First Reformed).

Heads of department include cinematographer Sturla Brandth Grøvlen (Victoria), production designer Sue Chan (Gone Girl), editor David Barker (The Reagan Show) and costume designer Amela Baksic (Wiener-Dog).

Cornerstone’s slate includes a number of Sundance titles including After The Wedding, Blinded By The Light, Judy and Punch, Animals and The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind, which is also screening in Berlin as a Berlinale Special Gala.