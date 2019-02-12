EXCLUSIVE: Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision/Company X has acquired the Los Angeles-based experiential marketing agency Lucey Stepp. Under the Company X banner, Lucey Stepp’s team will specialize in creative solutions for brands and cultural properties.

Lucey Stepp

Lucey Stepp, founded by Brian Lucey and Ariel Stepp, will be part of the newly formed Company X Marketing, which has been making waves in the event production and brand partnerships space. The company specializes in developing forward-thinking approaches to brand-messaging, curating buzzworthy moments, unique event execution, and more. Company X Marketing roster of clients includes Los Angeles Comic Con, The American Cinematheque theaters, The House on Sunset, and El Cine.

Lucey and Stepp will be spearhead Company X Marketing. The duo will remain majority partners in Company X marketing, alongside Company X/SpectreVision CEO Lisa Whalen, and minority partners Wood, Daniel Noah, and Josh C. Waller.

“We are so excited to be part of the Company X family. The added resources and entertainment relationships of Company X allow us to approach a project with insider connections & a true understanding of the inner workings of the industry. We are now a one-stop shop for creative ideation, production, partnerships, programming, and content creation,” Lucey said.

“While attending entertainment premieres, FYC events and festivals, we have been continually impressed by the strength and creativity of Lucey Stepp’s activation concepts, as well as their vast connections to lifestyle, entertainment, music and sports brands,” said Lisa Whalen, Company X/SpectreVision CEO.