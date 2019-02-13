MGM Television is developing a television series based on Richard Dominguez’s Latino comic book series, El Gato Negro: Nocturnal Warrior. Diego Boneta (Luis Miguel: La Serie, Rock of Ages) is attached to star in the series as the titular hero and also will executive produce under his production company, Three Amigos. Joel Novoa (Arrow) will co-executive produce.

El Gato Negro first was published in 1993 by Azteca Productions and sold out all 5,000 copies of the first-run edition within two months.

MGM Television will produce and MGM will internationally distribute the series and are interviewing showrunners and writers to complete the creative team. Andrew Mittman, MGM’s SVP Television Production and Development, will oversee the series for MGM Television.

MGM Television

“I am so honored to be partnering with my friend Mark Burnett and MGM to bring this classic and truly epic superhero to life,” Boneta said. “I know that bringing this Latin superhero-led series to the screen is a great responsibility and a huge challenge, but I couldn’t have a better partner than MGM.”

Said Burnett: “Since I first worked with Diego on The Dovekeepers for CBS, I knew he was a one-of-a-kind, multi-talented actor who has only become better with each role he inhabits. I consider him a friend. From Luis Miguel to this project, I know he will bring this character to life like no one else can do.”

Boneta is repped by UTA, Grandview, attorneys Gretchen Rush and Huy Nguyen and Cory Crespo and Jorge Mondragon of CMX in Mexico. Dominguez and Novoa are with Gersh and Meyer Management.