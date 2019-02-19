Eighth Grade standout Jake Ryan is set as a lead opposite Nasim Pedrad in TBS comedy pilot Chad.

Created and written by Pedrad, Chad is a single-camera Middle-Eastern family comedy that follows a 14-year-old Persian boy, played by Pedrad, during high school as he desperately tries to fit in, cope with his mother’s dating life, and reconcile his cultural identity.

Ryan will play Peter, Chad’s (Pedrad) best friend, a sweet nerd who has nothing to prove and is “unbothered that puberty is destroying him.” Peter has no particular angst about attending his first day at high school. He is content with not being popular and is ready to have a great time, unlike the neurotic Chad.

Pedrad is exec producing and co-showrunning with Hayes Davenport. 3 Arts’ Oly Obst and Rob Rosell also serve as executive producers.

In addition to his role as Gabe (aka ‘sauce boy’) in Bo Burnham’s critically acclaimed Eighth Grade, Ryan was most recently seen in two episodes of ABC’s Splitting up Together. He’ll next be seen in Fox’s The Cool Kids set to air this spring. Other credits include; Isle of Dogs, Moonrise Kingdom & FX’s The Comedians. Ryan is repped by Buchwald.