EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Edie Falco has been tapped as the lead in CBS drama pilot Tommy (fka Nancy), from the Bull team of co-creator Paul Attanasio and producer Amblin TV.

In Tommy, written by Attanasio and directed by Kate Dennis, Falco stars as the titular character Abigail “Tommy” Thomas. With a New Yorker’s gift for being tough and sarcastic while remaining likable, Tommy — as she likes to be called — loves being a cop more than anything and is a former high-ranking NYPD officer who’s just been hired as the first female Chief of Police for the LAPD. In her new role, Tommy uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to navigate the social, political and national security issues that converge with enforcing the law.

Attanasio executive produces will fellow Bull exec producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin TV.

Landing the Emmy-winning former Nurse Jackie and The Sopranos star, one of the most decorated actresses working in TV today, is a major coup for CBS.

Falco became the only actress to have won a best actress Emmy Award in both the drama and comedy categories, for her performance in Nurse Jackie, and for her portrayal of Carmela Soprano in the groundbreaking drama series The Sopranos. Falco has been nominated for a record 22 SAG Awards, and became the only actress to ever receive the Emmy, the Golden Globe, and the SAG Award in the same year for the same performance.

Last year, Falco received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Leslie Abramson in the NBC limited series The Menendez Murders. She also received critical praise for her work in the indie film Outside In as well as for her role in the Netflix feature, A Land of Steady Habits opposite Ben Mendelsohn. Upcoming, Falco will star in James Cameron’s next two Avatar sequels. Falco is repped by ICM Partners and Management 360.