Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick will star in Enemy Lines, a World War II action drama based on a 1943 true story that took place behind enemy lines into occupied Poland where an elite team of allied soldiers are sent to extract a rocket scientist from the hands of the Nazis. Anders Banke (Frostbitten, Newsmakers) is directing the film, which is his first English-language feature. John Hannah (The Mummy), Tom Wisdom (300), Corey Johnson (Captain Phillips), Pawel Delag (Schindler’s List), Vladimir Epifantsev (Alive), and Kirill Pletnev (Viking) co-star. UK based producers Andy Thompson and Tom George are producing the pic along with Nadzeya Huselnikava.

Actor David Gyasi has been tapped to star in Wes Miller’s Hell on the Border, joining Ron Perlman and Frank Grillo in the biopic based on the true story of Bass Reeves (Gyasi), the first black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River. Curtis Nichouls, Henry Penzi, and Sasha Yelaun are producers on the film, which is currently shooting in Birmingham, Alabama. Gyasi’s upcoming projects include the first season of Carnival Row for Amazon, Disney’s Maleficent 2, and Come Away starring Angelina Jolie and David Oyelewo.

Life Goes On star Andrea Fay Friedman is set to topline Carol of the Bells, an indie film from director Joey Travolta (brother to John Travolta), who is also producing the film through his Inclusion Films banner. It is about a young man who was adopted as a baby and is haunted by a childhood secret surrounding the death of his adoptive parents. He seeks out his biological mother (Friedman) and his world is turned upside down upon discovering that she is developmentally disabled. Unable to work through this new discovery on his own, the man’s wife takes matters into her own hands and reveals the truth, forcing her husband, and his new-found family, to come together to face and resolve the issues with the past. The film, which will start shooting this month in Bakersfield, California, has a cast and crew that largely consist of individuals with developmental disabilities. Friedman, who was born with Down Syndrome, is a stark disability advocate who has been featured in shows such as Baywatch, Touched by An Angel, and 7th Heaven.

Polish actress Kinga Kierzek has been set to star in two films this year from The Asylum: the syfy action-driven picture Alien Earthquake and Shark vs. Octupus which is being developed and produced by Emmanuel Itier. Kierzek’s other credits include Happy Birthday Rita, Sharkproof and Citizen United.