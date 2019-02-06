EXCLUSIVE: U.S. outfit Eclipse Pictures has boarded the Skybound Entertainment-Radar Pictures thriller Exo, which Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (The Huntsman: Winter’s War) will direct.

Eclipse will arrange financing for the film, and represent it for worldwide sales. Casting will shortly be underway for an estimated spring 2020 production start.

Exo is an original screenplay by Adam Cohen. Skybound’s Sean Furst and Bryan Furst, and Radar’s Ted Field and Mike Weber, will produce the film. Executive producers are Skybound’s Robert Kirkman and David Alpert, alongside Eclipse’s Benedict Carver and Daniel Diamond.

In Exo, over-imaginative high school senior Nathan has spotted an uptick in local UFO sightings, and, when the new girl next door, Kyra, starts behaving mysteriously, he becomes suspicious. Defying his ultra-disciplined father, Nathan decides to investigate further, eventually coming to an unbelievable discovery. Bella Thorne and Jack Kilmer were attached to a previous version of the project.

“It’s exciting for Skybound and Radar to be working with Cedric and Eclipse on this highly original take on a YA thriller,” said Furst. “In his original screenplay Adam has created a franchiseable world and group of characters that we believe will translate across a number of properties and formats.”

Nicolas-Troyan is represented by CAA and Cohen by Paradigm.