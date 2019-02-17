It’s a wrap on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Dwayne Johnson shared the news Friday on Instagram, saying production just ended on the “most challenging film” he’s ever done.

“HOBBS & SHAW is officially wrapped,” Johnson wrote. “Easily the most challenging film I’ve ever produced and starred in, however based on the fans’ insanely hyped ‘break the internet’ reactions to our first trailer — this film is also shaping up to be my most rewarding.”

The wrestler-turned-box office heavyweight went on to praise co-star Jason Statham for joining him on the adventure.

“A HUGE bald and brotherly MAHALO to the man who trusted me and our chemistry and ‘pushed all his chips in’ to make something bad ass and fun for the fans. My uso @jasonstatham,” he added.

The spinoff, directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde) is set two years after the events of The Fate of the Furious, with U.S. Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs (Johnson) joining forces with mercenary Deckard Shaw (Statham) as they work to stop an new threat — international “super-human” terrorist Brixton (played by Idris Elba).

Hobbs & Shaw also stars Vanessa Kirby and Eiza González. This latest installment of the Fast & Furious franchise is slated to storm into theaters here in the U.S. on August 2.