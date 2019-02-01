The first weekend of August hasn’t seen any life at the box office since 2016’s The Suicide Squad opened to a record $133.6 million, but that’s about to change this year when Universal opens Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw on August 2. The studio just dropped the pic’s trailer for its Dwayne Johnson-Jason Statham combo this morning ahead of its telecast during the Super Bowl.

The spinoff, directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde) takes place two years after the events of The Fate of the Furious. U.S. Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs (“I’m what ya call an ice cold can of whup-ass,” says Johnson) must join forces with the guy he hates the most, mercenary man Deckard Shaw (“I’m what ya might call a champagne problem,” exclaims Statham) to stop a new threat that’s emerging: international “super-human” terrorist Brixton (played by Idris Elba). Hobbs and Shaw’s response when they’re informed they have to work together? “No, way this guy’s a real a**hole!,” both yell.

There’s typically a few signature stunts in most Fast & Furious films (such as jumping a car between two buildings in Furious 7), and here we see Hobbs and Shaw on elastic cords running down a skyscraper. Hobbs & Shaw also stars Vanessa Kirby and Eiza González. Through eight movies, Uni’s Fast & Furious franchise has made $5.1 billion at the global box office.

Check out the trailer above.