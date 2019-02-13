Josh Brolin has joined the epic cast for the Denis Villeneuve-directed film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s bestselling novel Dune. Legendary has assembled a lineup of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem. The script was written by Villeneuve, Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

Set in the distant future, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, whose family accepts control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, control of Arrakis is highly contested among the noble families. After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man’s relationship to nature as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family’s control of Arrakis.

Pic’s produced by Legendary’s Mary Parent and Cale Boyter, and Villeneuve. Thomas Tull will executive produce along with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate, with and Kevin J. Anderson serving as a creative consultant.

Brolin, Oscar nominated for Milk, reprises his role as Thanos, the supervillain who wiped out half the Marvel superhero universe in Avengers: Infinity War. He’ll finish up in Avengers: Endgame which bows April 26. He also is coming off Deadpool 2 and the Sicario movies. Brolin is represented by CAA.