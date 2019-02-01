Legendary is negotiating with Oscar winner Javier Bardem to join Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s bestselling novel Dune. He’ll star alongside Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård and Charlotte Rampling. The script was written by Villeneuve, Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

Set in the distant future, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, whose family accepts control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, control of Arrakis is highly contested among the noble families. After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man’s relationship to nature as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family’s control of Arrakis.

Sources said Bardem will play Stilgar, one of the Freman warriors.

Dune is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter and Villeneuve. Thomas Tull will executive produce along with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert for the Herbert estate and Kevin J. Anderson will serve as a creative consultant.

Bardem won the Oscar for No Country for Old Men. He is repped by WME and Bloom Hergott.