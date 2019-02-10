EXCLUSIVE: Here’s first footage of feature drama Driveways, starring Hong Chau (Downsizing), Lucas Jaye (Fuller House), Brian Dennehy (Cocoon) and Christine Ebersole (The Wolf Of Wall Street).

Andrew Ahn’s (Spa Night) sophomore film got its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival today. Writers are Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen. Producers are Joe Pirro, James Schamus, Nicolaas Bertelsen, Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler. ICM reps sales.

The film follows the friendship struck between a young boy in a new neighbourhood and a loveable but grouchy 83-year-old neighbour.