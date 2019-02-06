EXCLUSIVE: Mark Taylor, a veteran of DreamWorks Television Animation and Nickelodeon, has been tapped by animation company Wow! Unlimited Media to steer studio partnerships.

Taylor will have the title of Consulting Executive Producer, Wow principals Michael Hirsh and Fred Siebert said in the announcement. He will leverage his relationships to benefit Wow’s animation outfits, Vancouver-based Rainmaker/Mainframe and Burbank-based Frederator Studios.

From his base at Frederator, Taylor will focus on identifying and implementing new animation development technologies and attracting top talent and projects. At DreamWorks, Taylor was the founding EVP and spearheaded the company’s expansion of its TV series production pipeline.

Prior to Dreamworks Animation, Taylor was the first General Manager and SVP of Nickelodeon Animation Studios, where he oversaw the production of several hit series. Among the shows he shepherded were Spongebob Squarepants, Nick Jr.’s Go Diego Go, Dora the Explorer, Ni Hao Kai-Lan, and Frederator productions The Fairly OddParents, Oh Yeah! Cartoons, and My Life as a Teenage Robot.

Mark Taylor

Seibert’s producing credits include signature animation hits such as Adventure Time and The Fairly OddParents. Hirsh, founded Canadian animation forces Nelvana and Cookie Jar. Soon after they joined forces to form Wow, the company got on the map with properties such as Netflix series Castlevania, Spy Kids Mission Control and reboot, Barbie Dreamhouse Adventure, with Mattel for Netflix, and Bee & Puppycat for Cartoon Hangover Select/Verve. The company’s 2019 slate includes Amazon animated series Costume Quest.

“Mark’s extensive global experience and knowledge of all aspects of production make him the perfect addition to our team,” said Seibert, who is CEO of Frederator and Chief Creative Officer of Wow. “His collaborative relationships in the animation industry are ideal for a company like ours that always puts talent first.”

Michael Hefferon, EVP of Wow and head of Rainmaker/Mainframe Studios, called Taylor “a stellar and widely admired force in the animation world, so we are very pleased to have him join our dedicated team.”