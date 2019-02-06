Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer and Evangeline Lilly have been set to star in thriller Dreamland, billed as the first theatrical feature to tackle the international opioid crisis. Arbitrage‘s Nicholas Jarecki will direct from his original script. Lisa Wilson is handling foreign sales through her Solution Entertainment Group; William Morris Endeavor is repping U.S. rights with LGNA Legal. The project will be introduced to buyers during this week’s EFM in Berlin. German actress Veronica Ferres also stars.

Principal photography is underway in Montreal and Detroit on the film that follows three colliding stories: A drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation between Canada and the U.S.; an architect recovering from an OxyContin addiction tracks down the truth behind her son’s involvement with narcotics; and a university professor battles unexpected revelations about his employer, a drug company with deep government influence bringing a new “non-addictive” painkiller to market.

“The devastating impact of the opioid crisis reaches all corners of society,” says Jarecki who produces with Cassian Elwes. They financed Dreamland together through Jarecki’s Green Room Films and its continuing relationship with MUFG Union Bank.

Oldman won the Best Actor Oscar for last year’s Darkest Hour while Hammer was nominated for a Golden Globe for Call Me By Your Name. Lilly was recently seen in Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp.

Dreamland is a production of Green Room Films in association with Tuesday Films, Matisse Pictures, Construction Film GmbH and Burn Later Productions. It’s a Canadian-Belgian co-production with Les Productions LOD and Bideford Productions. Michael Suppes and Tony Hsieh executive produce along with Douglas Urbanski. Mohammed Al Turki, Wilson, William Rosenfeld, Sam Slater and David Bernon also executive produce.