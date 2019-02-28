Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez and Lily-Rose Depp have been set to join Dreamland, Nicholas Jarecki’s dramatic thriller revolving around the opioid crisis that is being toplined by Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer and Evangeline Lilly. The pic, which was unveiled at the European Film Market earlier this month, is now shooting in Montreal.

The film written and being directed by Jarecki follows three colliding stories: a drug trafficker (Hammer) arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation between Canada and the U.S.; an architect (Lilly) recovering from an OxyContin addiction tracks down the truth behind her son’s involvement with narcotics; and a university professor (Oldman) battles unexpected revelations about his employer, a drug company with deep government influence bringing a new “non-addictive” painkiller to market. Veronica Ferres also stars.

Kinnear will a university dean whose friendship with Oldman’s character is tested by conflicts of industry. Rodriguez plays a DEA supervisor who clashes with Hammer’s drug trafficker. Depp plays Hammer’s sister, a brilliant woman in desperate hours.

WME is repping U.S. rights, with Solution Entertainment Group handling foreign.

Jarecki and Cassian Elwes are producing; they financed together through Jarecki’s Green Room Films. Co-producers are Jonathan Vanger and Karl Richards. Michael Suppes and Tony Hsieh executive produce with Douglas Urbanski, Mohammed Al Turki, Lisa Wilson, William Rosenfeld, Sam Slater and David Bernon.