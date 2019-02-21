“There’s a reason I’m sitting behind this desk running things and you’re out there with a partner that’s 20 years younger than you,” the boss tells Detective Brett Ridgeman. “There’s a lot of imbeciles,” he reminds. Here’s the first trailer for Dragged Across Concrete, starring Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn in a Hacksaw Ridge reunion. Check it out above.

Here is the logline: Two police detectives (Gibson and Vaughn) find themselves suspended after a video of their strongarm tactics is leaked to the media. With little money and no options, the embittered cops descend into the criminal underworld and find more than they wanted waiting in the shadows. The cast also includes Tory Kittles, Michael Jai White, Jennifer Carpenter, Laurie Holden, Fred Melamed, Thomas Kretschmann and Don Johnson.

Written and directed by S. Craig Zahler, the Summit Enntertainment pic was produced by Keith Kjarval, Dallas Sonnier, Jack Heller, Tyler Jackson and Sefton Fincham. It’s a production of Unified Pictures and Cinestate in association with Look to the Sky Films and The Fyzz Facility and Realmbuilder Productions. Lionsgate acquired Dragged Across Concrete at Cannes in 2017 asnd will release the R-rated thriller day-and-date in theaters and VOD on March 22.

Here is the new poster: