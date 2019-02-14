DC Universe is priming the pump one last time ahead of this Friday’s series premiere of Doom Patrol with a just-unveiled extended trailer for the off-kilter screen saga about misfit superheroes who gain their powers through affliction or tragedy.

The trailer also shows the edgy, mature nature of the DC Universe production — one of the characters, for instance, is a married military man engaged in an illicit gay relationship. That’s subplot is conveyed with a pick-up truck liaison that evokes The Right Stuff in a flyover Brokeback Mountain.

Doom Patrol is the second live-action original series for the subscription streaming site following the October premiere of Titans. The shows already have history together: Doom Patrol members made their first live-action appearance in the fourth episodes of Titans.

The Doom Patrol are Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (April Bowbly) and Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero) who are led by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton).

In Doom Patrol, the group comes together to investigate the weirdest phenomena on the dark fringe of the DC Universe. Following the mysterious disappearance of The Chief, they find themselves called to action by Cyborg (Joivan Wade) with a mission they find hard to refuse.

Check out the trailer above.