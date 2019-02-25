President Trump was watching last night’s Oscars and used his early morning tweeting time to take a swipe at Spike Lee.

The former Apprentice host tweeted, “Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!”

Lee, after picking up the award for best adapted screenplay for BlackKklansman, said, “We will have love and wisdom when we regain our humanity. It will be a powerful moment. The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let’s all mobilize. Let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let’s do the right thing.”

The Do The Right Thing director also praised his ancestors, “who built our country”.

Trump, who was up particularly early to give his view on the Oscars, hasn’t yet commented on the other stars and presenters that made subtle digs at the Commander-in-Chief including Barbra Streisand, Javier Bardem and Maya Rudolph.