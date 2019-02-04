While the writers are back breaking story for the third season of Atlanta, don’t expect it to air this year in time for Emmys.

“We have so many programs that don’t cycle back on an annual basis,” said FX boss John Landgraf citing series such as Fargo and Taboo, “You have to make a decision about quality over quantity and we’re erring on the side of quality.”

Essentially, it boils down to creator/star Donald Glover’s busy schedule, as well as the cast’s overall schedules not being in sync. Glover is still finishing his This Is America tour.

“Donald Glover is sort of the king of all media, and he just has had an incredibly complicated life. He’s had personal things he’s had to deal with, from injuries to other things I’d rather not say publicly that just have to do with not with his personal life but his extended family,” said Landgraf about the comedy series’ delay today at TCA.

Atlanta has won five Primetime Emmys: two during its first season for Glover as comedy director and lead actor comedy series, and in its second season it notched comedy sound-editing, single camera (half-hour) series cinematography and guest comedy actor for Katt Williams.