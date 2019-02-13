EXCLUSIVE: Former Alone Together star and co-creator Esther Povitsky is set as a lead opposite Kat Dennings in Dollface, Hulu’s 10-episode comedy series starring and executive produced by Dennings. The project hails from writer Jordan Weiss (Harley Quinn), ABC Signature Studios as well as producers Margot Robbie and Brett Hedblom from LuckyChap Entertainment and Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan from Clubhouse Pictures who produced together I, Tonya. Production is slated to begin this year.

Written by Weiss, Dollface follows a young woman (Dennings) who – after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend – must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.

Povitsky will play Izzy, who works with Jane (Dennings) at Woom and is desperate to be accepted by their co-workers.

In addition to Dennings, she joins previously announced series regulars Brenda Song and Lex Scott Davis.

Povitsky co-created and starred in comedy series Alone Together, which aired for two seasons on Freeform. She currently recurs as Maya on the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Her previous TV credits include Netflix’s Love, Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Comedy Central’s Workaholics, Key & Peele, Netflix’s Lady Dynamite and NBC’s Parks and Recreation. She’s repped by UTA and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.