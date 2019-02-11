A new trailer for Disney’s live action Aladdin is out. Disney dropped the clip for the first time tonight during the Grammys.

In it, we get a first look at Will Smith as the magical Genie.

In addition to Smith, Mena Massoud is Aladdin and Naomi Scott is Jasmine, among others. Marwan Kenzari, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen and Numan Acar also star. Guy Ritchie directed the pic.

Aladdin in the latest live-action take on a Disney classic, following the likes of Maleficent, Beauty and the Beast and The Jungle Book. Next up on the list after Aladdin: the Jon Favreau-directed The Lion King on July 19.

Disney released a teaser for Aladdin in October. The script is by John August, based on the 1992 toon and stories from One Thousand and One Nights. Dan Lin is producing, while Marc Platt, Jonathan Eirich and Kevin De La Noy serve as executive producers.

Aladdin was the highest-grossing film of 1992 and became the first animated film to reach the half-billion mark. It was the highest-grossing animated film of all time until surpassed by The Lion King. The animated film won two Oscars and its soundtrack won a Grammy.

Aladdin bows in theaters on May 24.