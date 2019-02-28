With the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the biggest single-themed “land expansion” in Disney theme-park history just months away, the company has offered the most extensive look yet at the project.

A press preview event and party for park staffers was held last night, and this morning a new blog, “Building Batuu,” provided a few additional images and fresh details. The company fed the predictable social-media frenzy by offering up some new looks at the developments coming to Disneyland in Anaheim and Hollywood Studios in Florida this summer and fall, respectively. One of the eye-catching images showed a full-size replica of the Millennium Falcon, a signature feature of the 14-acre sites.

Scott Trowbridge, Portfolio Creative Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, said the blog will be updated during the runup to the official openings.

Interactivity is the buzzword for the expansion, with rides and activities aiming to immerse parkgoers in the landscape, with merchandise, food and drink all departing from the usual fare. As droids beep and creatures pass by, visitors can sample “a spit of exotic meats, meticulously turned by a former smelter droid, 8D-J8,” Trowbridge wrote. Blue milk and green milk — a nod to the original film’s Tattoine specialty — will also be served.

For Disney, 2019 is a Star Wars-centric year. With the final film of the original George Lucas-created nine-installment franchise coming in December, the company recently announced a co-ordinated merchandising push with its other major holiday release, Frozen 2. A spinoff series, The Mandalorian, will be one of the marquee launch titles on Disney+, the long-awaited subscription streaming service launching in the fall.

Here are some new renderings of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge posted by Disney: