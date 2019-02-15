With new Frozen and Star Wars installments due at the end of the year, Disney is designating October 4 for the launch of consumer products tied to the two major franchises.

The date is the company’s first global, simultaneous rollout for two major properties. Along with all of the merch, “Triple Force Friday” will promote the live-action Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian, which is set to go live on streaming service Disney+.

The company has yet to confirm pricing or programming details for the subscription streaming platform. Disney+, along with Hulu and ESPN+ are key strategic priorities for Disney in the streaming era, motivating the pending acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox and informing decisions about licensing, production and marketing.

“This is truly an epic moment for fans, families and retailers as products for two of the biggest-ever entertainment franchises hit shelves simultaneously,” says Ken Potrock, President, Consumer Products Commercialization. “We’ll be working with our partners to create suitably spectacular celebrations for each, in line with the excitement and anticipation of the legions of Star Wars and Frozen fans around the globe.”

Star Wars, which has long held special retail holidays like “May the Fourth,” will kick off Triple Force Friday in stores around the world at 12:01 AM. With the final feature installment of the original nine-part franchise rolling into theaters in December, the fall push will also feature a new videogame title from EA and Respawn – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is timed with the holiday season.

Frozen 2 hits theaters November 22, hoping to match or surpass the original 2013 film’s $1.25 billion in global box office. Frozen Fan Fest on October 4 will feature product reveals, musical moments, in-store events and more, with Disney promising more details closer to the date.