The performance of Discovery’s international networks helped the company’s bottom line in 2018 as it published its first full-year accounts following its acquisition of Scripps Networks.

Revenues grew by 8% at its global channels business compared to a more modest 1% at its domestic networks. Total revenue grew by 3% over the twelve months to the end of 2018, this growth hit by the sale of its education division in April.

However, when the purchase of Food Network and HGTV owner Scripps Networks was taken into consideration, full year revenues increased 54% to $10.6B.

Full year net income increased to $594M, compared with a $337M loss in the prior year, due to its M&A activity but was partially offset by higher restructuring and other charges associated with the integration of Scripps Networks and higher tax expenses.

Over the fourth quarter of 2018, total revenues increased 51% compared to the prior year’s quarter but without the Scripps purchase, revenues fell 2% as a 1% growth in U.S networks and flat revenues at international were offset by the education loss. It did, however, post fourth quarter earnings of $269M, compared to a $1.1B loss the previous year.

“2018 was a transformational year for Discovery, highlighted by our operational accomplishments, our strong progress in synergy generation and our overall solid financial performance, as we continued powering people’s passions around the world,” said David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer for Discovery. “Discovery is a differentiated global content company, and we are optimistic that we will continue to build on all of our operating momentum to drive additional shareholder value into the future.”