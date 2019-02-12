American Idol creator Simon Fuller’s next thing?

Wildlife.

In the increasingly dog-eat-dog world of animals-in-the-wild docu-series, Discovery Channel will premiere a six-part series, Serengeti from Fuller and wildlife filmmaker John Downer.

The series, which will premiere in ’19, follows a cast of African wildlife over the course of a year, showcasing the dramatic moments that make each day of survival a feat, in a pristine corner of the African plains.

Fuller and Downer worked on Serengeti for several years; their team employed innovative filming techniques and set the footage to the backdrop of original music. Among the highlights of daily challenges of life on the Serengeti: a lioness trying to provide for her cubs after being exiled from her pride.

Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual, made the announcement Tuesday morning at TCA, saying the project brings Discovery “back to its roots of presenting one-of-a-kind television events showcasing the beautiful world we live in.”

“Of all the shows I have created or worked on, nothing compares to Serengeti,” Fuller boasted in this morning’s announcement, saying he was “genuinely moved” by the intensity of the drama and the depth of emotion.

“I am also proud to have Discovery and The BBC as the best possible partners for such an important television event,” he added.

Downer, meanwhile, called his partnership with Fuller on the project “unique” and a chance to take “the techniques and immersive viewpoint I’ve always pursued to the next level.”

This landmark series is created by Fuller and executive produced by Downer and Fuller, directed by Downer. Serengeti, from XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions, was commissioned for BBC TV by Tom McDonald, Head of Commissioning, Natural History and Specialist Factual.