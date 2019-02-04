Less than four months after signing a new overall deal with Lionsgate, Courtney Kemp now has a down and dirty project in the works with HBO.

As her three-year deep pocketed deal with the Starz parent company provides, the Power creator is developing Dirty Thirty with the Richard Plepler run premium cabler and Lionsgate.

The New City City set one-hour drama series from seasoned producer Kemp is based in part on the well known tale of real-life rogue cops that operated out of the NYD’s 30th Precinct in the early 1990s before a slew of corruption investigations and arrests. The real Dirty Thirty cops were engaged in drug dealing, extortion and a lot of strong arming, to put it mildly.

According to the logline, Dirty Thirty the TV series will start as “a story of a cop family and ends as the story of a crime wave infecting the highest levels of municipal government, corrupting the justice system and defining a city.”

Called a “one-of-a-kind” agreement by Lionsgate itself, the development and production deal that Kemp signed for her End of Episode shingle aims to expand the Power franchise with potential spinoffs among a number of commitments by Starz. Additionally, as mentioned earlier, the agreement encompasses other offering for Lionsgate to take to market for Kemp on a multitude of platforms – like HBO.

This is all going down as the hard workin’ Kemp is deep into the pivotal sixth season of the much watched Power, which is likely to debut on Starz this summer.

A co-pro between HBO and Lionsgate, Dirty Thirty will be EP’d by Kemp for End of Episode. Chris Selak and Danielle De Jesus will also executive producer for End of Episode along with Power regular Jerry Ferrara, who may have a role on the other side of the camera too. Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for The Intellectual Property Corporation are EPs too.

