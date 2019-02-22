DIGA Studios, recently acquired by the Allyance Media Group, is expanding its West Coast presence, opening an LA office, and hiring former Lionsgate TV SVP Development A.J. Morewitz as EVP, Head of Scripted. In his new position, Morewitz will be charged with overseeing DIGA’s scripted content, growing the division. He will report to Tommy Coriale, DIGA Studios GM and Tony DiSanto, CEO, Allyance Media Group and DIGA Studios.

While scripted has been part of DIGA’s portfolio from Day 1, with Teen Wolf among the company’s first series, this is the first time DIGA has brought in a purely scripted executive and opened up an LA office to house scripted development in order to establish full-time presence in Los Angeles and help expand its scripted slate in addition to the company’s expansive unscripted lineup.

“Bringing in a talented veteran executive like A.J. is a massive win for DIGA Studios, as we continue to build out our vision for a uniquely diverse content machine that can capitalize on our broad sensibilities and expertise.” said Coriale.

Added DiSanto, “A.J. Morewitz is the real deal; his impressively diverse background, impeccable taste and strong, clear creative vision make him incredibly suited to be our ‘boots on the ground’ in LA leading DIGA’s scripted division. “A.J. is a true talent who will take us to new heights and make the journey a hell of a lot of fun too.”

During his tenure at Lionsgate TV, Morewitz was instrumental in the development and launch of YouTube Red’s first premium drama, Step Up: High Water, executive produced by Channing Tatum and Adam Shankman. Prior to LGTV, Morewitz served as President of Television at FourBoys Entertainment, founded by Patricia Heaton and David Hunt, and EVP of Television at Krasnoff-Foster Entertainment where he co-executive produced the hit NBC comedy series Community, working closely with Dan Harmon and the Russo Brothers. He also served as SVP of Conan O’Brien’s Company, Conaco.

In addition to its MTV series Teen Wolf and Scream, DIGA has the upcoming scripted series 50 States Of Fear with Sam Raimi for Quibi. On the feature side, the company is in post production on Eat Brains Love, an adaptation of the book series by Jeff Hart.