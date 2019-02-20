Diederick Santer is to leave as Kudos CEO after four years at the helm of the Humans and Utopia producer.

Santer took the top job at the Endemol Shine owned drama production business in March 2015 following the departure of Jane Featherstone, having previously run Kudos-backed Lovely Day Productions since 2010.

A big running enthusiast and former EastEnders boss, Santer has overseen titles including AMC and Channel 4 sci-fi co-pro Humans, Kit Harrington-fronted Gunpowder, Tim Roth-fronted Tin Star, Man in an Orange Shirt, Apple Tree Yard and The Boy With The Topknot. He leaves the company with forthcoming projects including ITV drama Deep Water, Channel 4 crime thriller Deadwater Fell, Sky One cop comedy Code 404 and Amazon’s U.S. remake of Utopia.

Chief Creative Officer, Karen Wilson and Chief Operating Officer, Martin Haines are to step up as joint Managing Directors, taking over the leadership, creative and strategic direction and day to day running of the company.

Wilson has been with Kudos since 2001, having worked on shows including Hustle, Spooks and The Tunnel. Haines joined Kudos in 2016 from Warner Brothers Television UK, where he was Commercial Director.

Santer said, “It’s very hard to step away from the brilliant people and programmes of Kudos. It’s been the best nine years, and I am very proud of what we have created together, but it’s time for a new challenge. Karen and Martin will make a great team and I have no doubt that under their leadership Kudos will continue to thrive.”

Richard Johnston, CEO, Endemol Shine UK added, “I’m incredibly sorry to see Diederick go. His passion and instinct for the scripted genre, and ability to inspire those around him, have helped to deliver a raft of outstanding work and ensured that Kudos is a go to production company for quality scripted in the UK. However, I’m delighted that Karen and Martin, will be taking on the leadership role. The combination of their creative skills and commercial acumen make them a brilliant team, who will grow the company and build the next generation of Kudos hits.”