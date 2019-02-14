“Diane, you need some peace.” And how. Here’s the first trailer for Diane, starring Mary Kay Place as a selfless but tortured soul trying to cope with a life of curveballs. Martin Scorsese executive produced the film from first-time writer-director Kent Jones, which won Best Narrative Feature and two other prizes at Tribeca last year.

Here’s the logline: For Diane, who lives alone in western Massachusetts, everyone else comes first. Generous but with little patience for self-pity, she spends her days checking in on sick friends, volunteering at her local soup kitchen and trying valiantly to save her troubled, drug-addicted adult son (Jake Lacy) from himself. But beneath her relentless routine of self-sacrifice, Diane is fighting a desperate internal battle, haunted by a past she can’t forget and which threatens to tear her increasingly chaotic world apart.

The cast also includes Estelle Parsons, Andrea Martin, Deirdre O’Connell, Joyce Van Patten, Phyllis Sommerville, Glynnis O’Connor and Paul McIsaac. It’s produced by Luca Borghese, Ben Howe, Caroline Kaplan and Oren Moverman. and EP’d by Scorsese along with Julia Lebedev, Eddie Vaisman and Leonid Lebedev.

IFC Films acquired Diane in early August, around the time of its international premiere at the Locarno festival, and will open the Sight Unseen/AgX production day-and-date in theaters and VOD on March 29. Have a look at the trailer above, and tell us what you think.