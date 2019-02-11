Diana Ross delivered one of the most moving moments of Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, when she performed a medley of her Motown hits.

After being introduced by one of her grandchildren and Grammys host Alicia Keys, the music legend sang “The Best Years of My Life,” from her 2001 Motown Anthology album.

Dressed in a flowing red gown, Ross was surrounded on stage by members of her family, including daughter Tracee Ellis Ross. In the audience, Motown founder Berry Gordy, Miley Cyrus and many other music stars nodded in approval during the performance.

Before launching into her hit 1970 single “Reach Out And Touch (Somebody’s Hand),” Ross told everyone she was celebrating her 75th birthday.

The Grammys said on its Twitter feed, the “very special Grammys performance” was meant to honor Ross’s “landmark career and contributions to music.”

We're thrilled by this very special #GRAMMYs performance by @DianaRoss, honoring her landmark career and contributions to music. pic.twitter.com/mWAf0pmIL3 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 11, 2019

The music icon then asked the audience to sing along with her. A short time later, she stopped singing and offered a message of hope.

“So much love in this room. Together we have no limits,” she said. “There’s only success ahead, and you can lead the way. Learn, dream, unlock new doors, all is possible, all is possible with music and with you.”