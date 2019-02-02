The Directors Guild of America honors the best of the best at the 71st Annual DGA Awards, which are being handed out tonight at the Hollywood & Highland Center’s Ray Dolby Ballroom.

Vying for the top feature film honor are Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born, Alfonso Cuarón for Roma, Peter Farrelly for Green Book, Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman and Adam McKay for Vice. This year’s list includes a double mention for Cooper, who made his directorial debut with Warner Bros’ musical drama A Star Is Born, and Lee, who gets his first DGA nom ever for Focus Features’ BlacKkKlansman, in the annual first-time feature film directing category.

On the TV side, Ozark, Homeland, The Americans, Succession and The Handmaid’s Tale are nominated in the drama series category, while Atlanta, Barry, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel will face off for the top comedy series award.

Kathleen McGill and Mimi Deaton will be honored with special awards tonight. McGill, a unit production manager, will receive the Frank Capra Achievement Award, and Deaton, an associate director, will receive the Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award. Both awards are given in recognition of career achievement and service to the guild.

We’ll be updating the winners’ list live here, so refresh for the latest.

WINNERS OF THE 71st DGA Awards

FEATURE FILM

FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR

DOCUMENTARY

DRAMA SERIES

COMEDY SERIES

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

REALITY PROGRAMS

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

COMMERCIALS