Alfonso Cuarón took the top film honor tonight For Roma at the 71st Annual DGA Awards. Bo Burnham snagged the first-time director nod for Eighth Grade and Tim Wardle won for documentary feature for Three Identical Strangers.

Top TV awards went to Adam McKay for Succession, Bill Hader for Barry and Ben Stiller for Escape at Dannemora.

Don Mischer received the guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award for Distinguished Achievement in Television Direction.

Kathleen McGill and Mimi Deaton were honored with special awards tonight. McGill, a unit production manager, received the Frank Capra Achievement Award, and Deaton, an associate director, received the Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award. Both awards are given in recognition of career achievement and service to the guild.

FX Networks, behind such series as Atlanta, Pose, Mayans M.C. and Snowfall, received the guild’s 2019 Diversity Award which has been bestowed only a handful of times in the DGA Awards’ long history.

Aisha Tyler was host of the awards at the Hollywood & Highland Center’s Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.

Here’s how it all went down.