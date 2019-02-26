In the new trailer for the forthcoming Warner Bros. pic Detective Pikachu we are thrown into the world of Pokemon featuring Ryan Reynolds voicing the titular character and Justice Smith as his newfound friend. And it’s all set to the adrenaline-pumping classic “I Need A Hero” by Bonnie Tyler.

The new trailer gives us more action and a look at more monsters from the Pokemon universe (Psyduck! Bulbasaur! Charizard! Mr. Mime! Jigglypuff!) and we get to see the monsters go head to head in the arena. Above all, we get to see a lot of explosive action with Tim (Smith) and his unlikely relationship with Pikachu as he attempts to find his missing dad. The movie also stars Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Iran Soni, Paul Kitson, and Bill Nighy.

The first-ever live-action Pokémon adventure is directed by Rob Letterman and follows Tim as he searches for his ace detective father Harry Goodman. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

Detective Pikachu opens in theaters May 10. Watch the trailer above.