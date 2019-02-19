Today, a special exclusive preview of Descendent, a previously unannounced title from AfterShock Comics and the creative team of Stephanie Phillips (Devil Within, Kicking Ice), artist Evgeniy Bornyakov, and colorist Lauren Affe. Asked to describe the plot, Phillips resorted to a bit of screen-franchise mathematics to sum up the thrilling pursuits and haunted history found in Descendent, which hits shelves with its 32-page first issue on May 1.

“Imagine National Treasure meets The X-Files and you’ll get close to Descendent,” Phillips said. “The story revolves around a conspiracy theorist named David who begins to piece together a mystery surrounding the disappearance of two politicians’ children. What David learns, however, sends him down the rabbit hole of a centuries-old conspiracy, complete with witches, monsters, and a cult, of course. To save the missing kids, David needs to earn the trust of FBI agent Joanna Hernandez and put the last pieces of the puzzle together before time runs out.”

The Washington thriller is a riddle that winds back through the nation’s occult secrets and covert sects, which connected with Phillips, a University of Buffalo writing instructor.

“Writing this story allows me to blend action, comedy, and some unsolved historical mysteries that have always fascinated me,” Phillips said. “I really enjoy all of these characters and I am grateful that AfterShock has partnered with me to bring this story to life. Besides, I got to invent a cult, which is definitely on my bucket list of things to do in my life. Kidding… kind of.”

