Deep State is back and this time it’s even more political. The drama, which was Fox Networks Group Europe & Africa’s first original drama, returns this spring with Justified and Vice Principals star Walton Goggins and you can see the first clip from the show above.

The series, which is produced by Endor Productions, will air on Epix in the U.S. on April 28 and will air on Fox in the UK and across 50 countries in Europe and Africa in early May.

The second season of the show, which was commissioned by FNG and acquired by Epix, will delve deeper into the murky and political world of the deep state.

Having failed in the Middle East, those powers are now turning their attention to sub-Saharan Africa and the scramble to plunder its natural resources. This is the first dirty war over clean energy. The series will also explore the origin stories of some of our favourite characters from season one alongside witnessing the fall of a hero and orchestrating the making of a terrorist in the eyes of the West.

Goggins plays Nathan Miller an ex-CIA operative, to ensure that a deal between the U.S. government and Mali, one that would be enormously rewarding for the deep state is completed. However, the deal is suddenly plunged into jeopardy when three US special forces operatives and a Malian translator are ambushed and supposedly killed. His actions are thwarted when the Malian translator, Aïcha Konaté, played by Lily Banda, contacts Leyla, played by Karima McAdams, and informs her of the actual events surrounding her supposed death. Complicating matters for Miller are Meaghan Sullivan (Victoria Hamilton), a Republican Senator from Ohio, with an insatiable appetite for the uncovering the truth about the deep state and Aminata Sissoko (Zainab Jah), a senior advisor to the Malian President who is the deep state’s main obstacle in gaining a foothold in her country. Game of Thrones’ Joe Dempsie, The Night Manager’s Alistair Petrie and Damages’ Anastasia Griffith also return.

Deep State co-creator, writer, showrunner and director Matthew Parkhill said, “My ambition for Deep State was to create an intelligent, cinematic and political thriller; a modern-day story that reflects the turbulent times we are all living in. This year, we build on the established worlds of London and Washington from season one, and take our audience further behind the curtain of the deep state, introducing new characters and new territories – notably Mali and the epic landscape of the Sahara Desert, the land of the Tuareg people.”

Sara Johnson, VP, Scripted, FNG Europe & Africa and Executive Producer said: “Season One was a brilliant introduction to Deep State, and we could not have been more thrilled with the response. We are excited to return to this contemporary drama brand, which blends action and political intrigue with a strong moral core, to tell a complex story in a compelling way”.

Hilary Bevan Jones, Executive Producer with Endor Productions, added, “It’s great to build on the ambitions and success of Deep State. Ranging from action packed desert sequences to emotionally charged stories we get to build on season one and grow an even bigger audience with season two. I have massive admiration for Matthew Parkhill and his team of writers, Producer Paul Frift and FNG Europe & Africa and the quality of their content.”