When HBO Programming President Casey Bloys last July announced that the long-in-the-works Deadwood movie has finally been greenlighted, his guess was that the film might debut in Spring 2019. That had been the target premiere date, and I hear it has now been firmed up. David Milch’s Deadwood followup will debut this spring and will be eligible for the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Filming on the movie, which is set 10 years after the events in the cult series, started in November with most of that original cast of the series, which ran on HBO for three seasons, returning.

That includes Ian McShane (Al Swearengen), Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock), Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (“Calamity” Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs) and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst). The film includes a new cast member, Jade Pettyjohn.

In the movie, the characters of the series are reunited after 10 years to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.

Milch, the series creator, wrote the pic, which is being directed by Game of Thrones helmer Daniel Minahan. Milch, Carolyn Strauss, Minahan, Gregg Fienberg, Scott Stephens, McShane and Olyphant are executive producers.

The Deadwood series was nominated for 28 Emmys during its run, winning eight.