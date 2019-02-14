The women’s super-empowerment movement continues to soar higher and higher. The just-released trailer for DC Super Hero Girls previews the major new Warner Bros. Animation initiative that gets underway March 8 with DC Super Hero Girls: Sweet Justice, a one-hour movie that ushers in the television era for the animated franchise that has been on YouTube since 2015.

Sweet Justice will be followed on March 17 by the Cartoon Network series DC Super Hero Girls, which will air Sundays at 4 p.m. ET/PT. Emmy-winner Lauren Faust (Super Best Friends Forever, My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends) is the executive producer along with Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) who executive produced the brand’s five-season tenure on You Tube. The Cartoon Network show features a costumed collective led by of Wonder Woman, Batgirl, and Supergirl and will be aimed at young viewers across all Cartoon Network platforms, including CN App and On Demand.

The action-comedy series makeover for television led by Faust was announced with fanfare in 2017 and looks like it was worth the wait. The fresh new character designs have an angular design that brings added dynamic power with it and the story rhythms suggested by the trailer feel more urgent as well.

DC Super Hero Girls centers on teenager versions of the best-known female crimefighters from the DC Comics library. The official description: “The world may know them as Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl, but not-so-typical teenagers Diana, Kara and Barbara, alongside their Super Hero friends have much more to deal with than just protecting the citizens of Metropolis from some of the most sinister school-aged Super-Villains of the DC Universe. After all, being teens is tough enough, what with school, friends, family and the chaos that comes with managing a social life. But add super powers and a secret identity to the mix, and things can get a lot more complicated.”

The cast includes Tara Strong (Teen Titans Go!) as Batgirl; Grey Griffin (Unikitty!) as Wonder Woman; Kari Wahlgren (Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz) as Zatanna; Nicole Sullivan (MADtv) as Supergirl, Kimberly Brooks (Voltron) as Bumblebee; and Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor) as Green Lantern Jessica Cruz.

The reconstituted DC Super Hero Girls is a global initiative with Cartoon Network and builds on the existing DC Super Hero Girls global franchise, which will widen throughout 2019 with supplemental YouTube shorts, graphic novels, games, and product line across multiple categories, all dovetailing with the new character designs.