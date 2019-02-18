Sunday’s Daytona 500 with Denny Hamlin’s win scored a 5.5/11 overnight metered-market rating, up 8% over last year’s (5.1/11) record low, on Fox, according to Nielsen and Fox Sports.

The closing stage at Daytona International Speedway was marred by multiple crashes toward the end of the race, which might have given it a ratings boost.

Sunday’s race was the top-ranked sports event of the weekend, besting TNT’s NBA All-Star Game, which saw a 5.0 rating and also aired on TBS in some marlets.

NASCAR Raceday on Fox registered a 2.7/7, also up 8% over last year’s pre-race (2.5/6).