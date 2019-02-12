The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is getting a new companion late-night show, hosted by David Spade. The announcement was made today at TCA.

The yet-to-be-titled new nightly series will air at 11:30 PM following The Daily Show on Monday through Thursday nights starting later this year. It will feature Spade’s signature take on the pop culture news of the day. The show will include a rotating group of Spade’s comedian and celebrity friends, while also incorporating field segments that mirror his popular Instagram stories. You can watch Spade’s video announcement, which played at TCA, below.

Spade executive produces with Alex Murray and Marc Gurvitz. Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle of Free 90 Media serve as executive producers and showrunners.

The late-night show stems from the Verified with David Spade pilot Comedy Central pilot did for a weekly comedy series skewering pop culture and news through the lens of social media. Some elements from the pilot may remain, but the just ordered program is a new nightly series.

The Daily Show has been without a lead-out show since The Opposition with Jordan Klepper was canceled in June.

The most successful Comedy Central late-night series to air after 11:30 PM was @midnight, which aired for 600 episodes. It had a similar lighter, pop culture-focused comedy, which appears to be the type of programming viewers gravitate toward after the politics-heavy The Daily Show.

“We are really thinking that there is a Trump joke fatigue in late night,” Kent Alterman, president of Comedy Central, Paramount Network, and TV Land, said about the decision to steer away from politics.

Saturday Night Live and Rules of Engagement alum Spade also has a half-hour comedy series in development at HBO, in which he stars and produces. He recently co-starred on ABC comedy series The Mayor and Judd Apatow’s Netflix comedy Love.

At Comedy Central, Spade previously hosted and executive produced the 2005 weekly series The Showbiz Show with David Spade, which ran for three seasons.

Spade, who was recently seen in Netflix comedy feature Father of the Year and drama Warning Shot, is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and WME.