Anonymous Content has brought in HBO veteran David Levine as President of Television. In the newly created position, Levine will oversee the company’s television division, developing and producing projects.

Levine recently exited HBO after a decade at the premium cable network, most recently as EVP and Co-Head of Drama, to return to producing.

Creating a leadership position dedicated solely to overseeing TV development and production reflects the rapid growth of that area for the company since it burst into the TV series scene with the 2014 True Detective, which was overseen by Levine at HBO. It was followed by Mr. Robot, Berlin Station, The Alienist, 13 Reasons Why, Maniac, Homecoming and I Am the Night and the upcoming Dickinson, Defending Jacob and Untitled Hilde Lysiak at Apple, and Catch-22 at Hulu.

Anonymous Content

“HBO is a pioneer in the world of premium television and they continue to be an industry leader, consistently creating some of the most compelling television in history,” said the Partners at Anonymous Content. “David has unparalleled creativity and vision for television, accomplishing incredible things at HBO with a body of work that speaks for itself. Over the past ten years many of us have had an opportunity to work with David and witness his expertise first hand and we are thrilled to have him join the team. ”

In addition to True Detective, the series Levine oversaw during his HBO tenure include Westworld, Sharp Objects, Game of Thrones and True Blood as well as Cinemax’s The Knick. Levine, who also recently oversaw development on The Outsider, The Nevers, Demimonde and the GOT prequel, is expected to continue to work on those projects in some capacity.

Levine came to HBO as a consultant in 2009, and was named director, HBO Entertainment, that same year. In 2011, he was promoted to VP. Levine and Orsi were upped from to SVP in 2014 and to EVP and co-heads of drama series in 2016. Before HBO, Levine was VP, Development and Production, at Mandalay Entertainment, and served as a producer at Fuse Entertainment where he developed and co-produced the pilot for USA’s hit Burn Notice. He previously also had stints as an executive in features at Zucker/Netter Productions, Out of the Blue Entertainment, Conrad Pictures, and Cinergi Entertainment.

“It is a great privilege to be joining Steve Golin and the dynamic team at Anonymous Content,” says Levine. “I’m truly looking forward to continuing their tradition as an industry innovator and to honoring their genuine commitment to creative excellence.”