EXCLUSIVE: Red Sea Media has boarded international sales on action-thriller Hell On The Border, starring David Gyasi (Interstellar), Frank Grillo (Captain America: Winter Soldier) and Ron Perlman (FX’s Sons Of Anarchy).

Pic is directed and co-written by Wes Miller and also stars NFL star Vernon Davis, Rudy Youngblood, Zahn McClarnon, Marshal Teague, Ryan Francis, and Chris Mullinax. Henry Penzi is producing along with Sasha Yelaun, Leo Ohaebosim, and Curtis Nichouls. The film is currently in production and will screen on promo reel at the EFM in Berlin this week.

Set in 1875, the story follows an illiterate former slave (Gyasi) who decides to become a lawman by accepting the thankless assignment of tracking down Bob Dozier (Grillo), the most dangerous outlaw in Indian Territory. Along with him on the journey is Charlie Storm (Perlman), who is working to earn a pardon instead of facing Federal jail time in Detroit.

The sales rights deal was negotiated by Roman Kopelevich for Red Sea Media and DJ Dodd of Future Proof Films, who is also co-producing, with Sasha Yelaun and Joseph Lanius, production legal, on behalf of the filmmakers.

Director Miller recently completed River Runs Red starring John Cusack, Taye Diggs, George Lopez, and Luke Hemsworth. Red Sea’s recent slate includes The Tracker with Dolph Lundgren and Abduction with Scott Adkins.