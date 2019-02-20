Nightflyers star David Ajala is set as a lead of Under the Bridge, from Mistresses executive producer Rina Mimoun and Jerry Bruckheimer TV.

In Under the Bridge, penned by Mimoun, when a scandal rocks the medical practice she runs with her husband and their friends, a surgeon rises to the occasion and takes the lead in trying to mend both the practice and her own marriage.

Ajala, who fielded multiple offers this pilot season, will play Dan, a gorgeous, dry and somewhat broken man who “works hard for everything, except sex. That comes easily.” Back in the day, he hoped that Kate would wind up with him, but she married his best friend, Michael (TBD), instead. When Dan votes to separate Michael from their medical practice, Michael considers it a personal betrayal. Only Dan knows the real reason: that in order to protect his best friend, he must be willing to sacrifice their relationship.

Mimoun executive produces with JBTV’s Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

Ajala is known for his lead role in supernatural thriller series Falling Water, which aired for two seasons on USA Network, and for his starring role in Syfy’s series Nightflyers, which ran for one season. He can currently be seen playing Manchester Black in Greg Berlanti’s Supergirl on the CW. His film credits include the Andy & Lana Wachowski feature Jupiter Ascending, and indie Kill Command. Ajala is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment, ICM Partners, Oliver Slinger at Independent in the UK and attorney Rick Genow.