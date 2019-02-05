“Hope you’re not a serial killer,” says a hopeful single on her first blind date. Netflix has released the trailer for Dating Around, its first original dating series set for premiere, appropriately, on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

The six-episode series takes an honest and compelling look at the real world of dating, according to Netflix. In each episode, one single goes on five first dates filled with flirty banter and awkward exchanges.

“I’m like the goodie girl,” another single says in the trailer. “I’ve never done a drug. And you?” To which her date replies, “Yeah, I love them.”

Dating Around is executive produced by Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin and Alycia Rossiter.

Check out the trailer above.