Daniel Craig, the once and future James Bond, will star in a one-night-only benefit reading next month of Caryl Churchill’s A Number as part of New York Theatre Workshop’s 40th anniversary.

Directed by Sam Gold (Tony Award winner in 2015 for Fun Home), the reading is set for Sunday March 10 at 7 pm at NYTW. Tickets go on sale today, and the reading will benefit NYTW’s Artist Workshop and Education programming.

Craig, who is set for the upcoming installment of the James Bond movie franchise Bond 25, appeared in the world premiere London production of A Number in 2002. This one-off reading reunites the actor with director Gold after their sold-out 2016 production of Othello at NYTW. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Churchill’s A Number is set in the near future when cloning has become commonplace. The story focuses on a 60something man who, having regretted his neglectful parenting of his only son, has cloned the son (twice, in fact) in hopes of a re-do.

Craig appeared in the original 2002 production, directed by Stephen Daldry for the Royal Court Theatre in London, playing the three brother/clones. Michael Gambon played the father, the role Craig will read at next month’s event.

The American premiere in 2004 at the NYTW starred Sam Shepard as the father and Dallas Roberts as the brother clones.

New York Theatre Workshop, the esteemed Off Broadway theater in the East Village of Manhattan perhaps best known outside the theater community for the incubation of Rent, has a history with both Churchill and Craig. The actor played Iago in the 2016 Othello (with David Oyelowo in the title role).

The company has staged eight productions of Churchill plays, most recently last year’s revival of Light Shining in Buckinghamshire directed by Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812).

The reading of A Number is part of a year-long celebration of NYTW’s 40th Anniversary, a slate of events including the recent Rent Live watch-party, and the upcoming #WorkshopNight to welcome Hadestown to Broadway on March 25. Additional events will be announced throughout the year.